Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.37) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.67 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.65. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

