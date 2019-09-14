Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,983,400 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 4,462,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EIGI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 1,039,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,972. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

