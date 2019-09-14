Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Endo International posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

ENDP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 167,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,744,917. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

