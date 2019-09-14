Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECPG. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ECPG traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. 271,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $346.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after buying an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

