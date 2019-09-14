Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will report $192.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.20 million and the lowest is $191.40 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $201.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $756.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.28 million to $759.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $793.74 million, with estimates ranging from $773.98 million to $813.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $166,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,332 shares of company stock worth $2,601,292. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 86,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

