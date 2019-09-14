electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

ECOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 208,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,354. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 90.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

