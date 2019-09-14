El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

EE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 173,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.