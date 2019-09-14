eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 141,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
