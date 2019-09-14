eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a return on equity of 84.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 141,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

