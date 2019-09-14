EDRCoin Price Up 1,343.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 827.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00006980 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 1,343.9% against the dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

