Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE) Insider Douglas Solomon Acquires 300,000 Shares

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE) insider Douglas Solomon acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

EDE remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. 1,048,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Eden Innovations Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.06.

About Eden Innovations

Eden Innovations Ltd provides various clean technology solutions in Australia, India, and the United States. The company offers EdenCrete, a carbon nanotube enriched admixture for concrete; and OptiBlend, a retrofit dual fuel kit for diesel generator sets. It also provides Pyrolysis, a technology to produce carbon nanotube, and carbon nanofibre and hydrogen; Hythane, a blend of hydrogen and natural gas; and EdenPlast, a carbon nanotube enriched polymers and plastics.

