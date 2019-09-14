EchoLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $162,723.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

