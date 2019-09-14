Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. 1,158,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,041. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

