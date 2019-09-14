Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastgroup Properties.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

EGP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 185,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,576,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

