Earnest Partners LLC Has $33.82 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Humana by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,326. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.22. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.