Earnest Partners LLC Has $22.18 Million Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Syneos Health worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 29.0% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 83.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 319,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

