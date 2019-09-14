Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 8,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

