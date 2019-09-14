Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report sales of $58.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $62.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $224.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.89 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $277.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 85,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $789.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,384,000 after buying an additional 254,689 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 64,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

