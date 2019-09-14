Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $48.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 408.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 34,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 183,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.