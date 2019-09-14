Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,689,100 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,667,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,774. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $1,915,604. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 836.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after buying an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after buying an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after buying an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after buying an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

