Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.92 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $21,601.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Allcoin and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.01151468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.