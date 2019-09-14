Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,515,000 after acquiring an additional 378,247 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 459.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,350 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

