Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. 176,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,972. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

