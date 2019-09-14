Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 42.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.86. 1,533,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.38. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,512,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

