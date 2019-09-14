Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,269,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 3,696,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.32.

Shares of DG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.