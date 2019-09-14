Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Docusign to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 3,052,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,022. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock valued at $30,606,261. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Docusign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

