Dock Price Hits $0.0082 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io and Fatbtc. Dock has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $2.38 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,749,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, IDEX, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.