Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.30. 2,521,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,313. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,544 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 5,829,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,685 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

