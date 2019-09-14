Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.68, approximately 4,870,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,883,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

