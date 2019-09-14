DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Purchases 9,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 566,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $47.20.

