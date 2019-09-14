Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,402.50 ($44.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,584.

Diageo stock traded down GBX 101 ($1.32) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,280.50 ($42.87). 5,857,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,421.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,277.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

