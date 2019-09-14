Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 422,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.