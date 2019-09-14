Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,388.93 ($44.28).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,280.50 ($42.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,421.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,277.90. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,584.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.