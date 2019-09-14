DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.76 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $37.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.60 million to $37.92 million. DHI Group reported sales of $38.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $151.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $151.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $159.75 million, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 219,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,195. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

In other DHI Group news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

