Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $24.88

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $24.88. Devon Energy shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 5,800,334 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

