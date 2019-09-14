Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given $40.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 35 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Deluxe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 129.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Deluxe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

