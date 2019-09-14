Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.16 ($58.33).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.58 ($51.84). 263,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.31. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €48.79 ($56.73).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.