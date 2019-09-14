Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dean Foods posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

