DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

