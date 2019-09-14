DATA Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, UEX and Kucoin. DATA has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $159,899.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, UEX, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

