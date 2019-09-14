DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.59.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

