Curecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,808.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00683432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,249,985 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

