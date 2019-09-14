Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $55,208.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,534 shares of company stock worth $28,179 and sold 69,139 shares worth $410,091. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

