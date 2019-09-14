Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
CTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.
NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About Ctrip.Com International
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
