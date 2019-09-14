Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. Ctrip.Com International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

