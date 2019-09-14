Crystal Clear (CCT) Trading 50.6% Lower Over Last Week

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $8,612.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

