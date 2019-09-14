CrowdWiz (WIZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $50,177.00 and $15.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007317 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,644,589 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.