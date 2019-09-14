Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 2,881,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

