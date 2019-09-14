Creativecoin (CREA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,810.00

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Creativecoin has a market cap of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

