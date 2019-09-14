Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

Shares of LON:CWK traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,974 ($38.86). 84,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,651.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,673.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,580 ($33.71), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($26,160.72). Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,565 ($33.52), for a total value of £250,677.45 ($327,554.49).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

