Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 578,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.16% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,454,887 shares of company stock valued at $57,760,960 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 274,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,322. The stock has a market cap of $794.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

