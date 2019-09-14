Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.99.

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,875.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

